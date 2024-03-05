Army website causes confusion over Kate appearance

The Army's website said the princess would review troops ahead of the military event on 8 June

The Army has caused confusion by claiming on its website that the Princess of Wales and King Charles will attend Trooping the Colour events in June.

But royal sources have not confirmed their attendance and said they were not consulted about the website page.

The attendance of senior royals at events is generally confirmed closer to the time.

The Ministry of Defence did not comment further on the Army website claim.

The Army's website said Catherine would review troops ahead of the military event on 8 June and the King would attend the final parade on 15 June.

Both the princess and King have suspended public engagements in light of health problems. The King has cancer and the princess underwent abdominal surgery for an unspecified condition in January.

Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace both say they are not in a position to confirm their attendance at any event, due to the recovery of the princess and treatment of the King.

Kensington Palace has already said the princess is not due to return to public duties before Easter.

Buckingham Palace has not previously indicated when the King is due to return to full public duties, but it has said he is continuing with some official work.

The website claim - which remains online - that both will attend Trooping the Colour events has attracted widespread attention.

Details of the King and Catherine's recoveries are closely guarded by the Palace and their official plans for the year ahead have not been confirmed.

Tickets were being sold on the British Army site for the military spectacle, along with a picture of the Princess of Wales and a line saying she would attend.

A similar page was published online for the main ceremony, which said the King would attend.