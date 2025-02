Liverpool head coach Arne Slot admitted his side were lucky as they ended Bournemouth’s 11-game unbeaten run to go nine points clear at the top of the Premier League. Mohamed Salah’s goals helped the leaders to a 2-0 win at the Vitality Stadium, the first time Andoni Iraola’s side had been defeated since November 23, but the game turned on a number of borderline decisions in the first half.