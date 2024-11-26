Arne Slot admits Real Madrid carry Champions League aura

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot admits Real Madrid carry a different aura into Champions League matches than other clubs which can give them a psychological advantage. The Spanish club have become something of a nemesis for the Reds in recent years, beating them in the 2018 and 2022 finals in a sequence of eight matches in which they have won seven and drawn one. Liverpool’s last victory over Madrid came in March 2009 when Steven Gerrard (two), Fernando Torres and Andrea Dossena scored in a 4-0 victory.