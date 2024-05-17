Arne Slot: Dutch coach says he has agreed deal to succeed Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool boss

Dutch coach Arne Slot has confirmed he has signed a contract to replace Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool manager.

Klopp, who has been in charge at Liverpool for nearly nine years, will leave the club after Sunday's final Premier League game of the season against Wolves.

Feyenoord boss Slot agreed to join Liverpool in April after tentative terms were reached.

However, there had been no official confirmation of his move to Merseyside until today.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, the 45-year-old said: "I can confirm that I will be a Liverpool coach next season."

Slot added that official statements from both Liverpool FC and Feyenoord would be released shortly.

The manager also said he hoped to finish the season on a high at his current club.

He told reporters: "We want to remain the best-performing team of the second half of the season and maintain our undefeated status.

"If we win, we will have 84 points and we will be the second best Feyenoord team in club history. This group has shown all year that they hate losing. I expect that on Sunday too."

Read more from Sky News:

Confirmed parasite illness cases soar

World number one golfer arrested

Heathrow staff to hold half-term strike

Slot featured on Liverpool's list of candidates for the role and the two clubs reached an agreement in principle over a compensation package for his move last month.

He had two years left on his contract with Feyenoord, but was released from it after Liverpool agreed to pay £7.7m (€9m), plus £1.7m (€2m) in add-ons, Sky Sports News said.

Slot led the team to victory in the Dutch Cup in April and last year helped Feyenoord secure their first league title in six years.

It comes after Klopp announced in January he was leaving Liverpool because he was "running out of energy".

In his final press conference as manager on Friday, the 56-year-old paid tribute to the people of Liverpool as he described it as a "very special city".

Klopp also promised: "If the city needs me, I'm there."

He added: "Saying goodbye is never nice but saying goodbye without feeling sad or hurt, that would have meant the time was not good. The time was great. It will be tough."