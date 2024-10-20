Arnold Palmer Was ‘Appalled’ By ‘Crude’ Trump, Who Praised The Late Golfer’s Genitals

Sean Craig
·2 min read
Donald Trump gestures to the crowd at a campaign event in Latrobe, Pennsylvania on October 19, 2024.
Donald Trump gestures to the crowd at a campaign event in Latrobe, Pennsylvania on October 19, 2024.

Golf icon Arnold Palmer was “appalled” by former president Donald Trump, who weirdly started boasting about Palmer’s genitals at a campaign rally Saturday, and “couldn’t believe the crudeness” of the Republican nominee for president, according to his family.

A senior advisor for Trump’s campaign told reporters before his rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania that the event would kick off his “closing argument” to voters as the election nears.

Instead, Trump opened his remarks by talking about Latrobe-born Palmer’s penis: “When he took the showers with other pros, they came out of there. They said, ‘Oh my God. That’s unbelievable.’”

Arnold, who died in 2016, would almost certainly have been insulted by Trump’s latest crass “locker room talk,” if his family is to be believed.

His daughter told The Sporting News in 2018 that the golf legend, a conservative who was friendly with Dwight D. Eisenhower, was so incensed by what he saw as Trump’s lack of civility that he made noises of disgust when Trump appeared on the television.

“My dad and I were at home in Latrobe,” said Palmer’s daughter Peg. “He died in September [2016], so this was before the election. The television was on. Trump was talking. And my dad made a sound of disgust—like ‘uck’ or ‘ugg’—like he couldn’t believe the arrogance and crudeness of this man who was the nominee of the political party that he believed in. Then he said, ‘He’s not as smart as we thought he was,’ and walked out of the room. What would my dad think of Donald Trump today? I think he’d cringe.”

Peg told The Sporting News her father appreciated Trump’s support for the game of golf and participated in charity fundraisers and other events at Trump golf courses. But once Trump ran for office, she said, it became clear to him he wanted no part of Trump’s politics.

“My dad had no patience for people who demean other people in public,” she added. “He had no patience for people who are dishonest and cheat. My dad was disciplined. He wanted to be a good role model. He was appalled by Trump’s lack of civility and what he began to see as Trump’s lack of character.”

Trump has been bringing penises into politics for some eight years now. In 2016, he defended his penis size after Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL), an opponent in that year’s Republican primary, commented on Trump’s supposedly small hands, an insult that traces as far back as 1988 when Graydon Carter called him a “short-fingered vulgarian” in Spy magazine.

While in office, he reportedly phoned then White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham to insist that his penis is not small or toadstool-shaped, as has been alleged by Trump’s alleged former mistress, porn star Stormy Daniels.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Latest Stories

  • Trump’s ‘Schlonged’ Comment Nearly Broke ‘SNL’s’ Colin Jost

    With little more than two weeks left in the presidential election campaign, Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost is thoroughly baffled by Donald Trump’s closing message. Particularly, the “Weekend Update” co-anchor didn’t understand why Trump would say that former film producer Harvey Weinstein, who was accused of sexual assault by over 80 women and sentenced to prison, had gotten “schlonged.”“So in that story, he thinks Harvey Weinstein’s the one who got schlonged?” Jost asked after burying his hea

  • Trump kicks off a Pennsylvania rally by talking about Arnold Palmer's genitalia

    LATROBE, Pa. (AP) — Donald Trump's campaign suggested he would begin previewing his closing argument Saturday night with Election Day barely two weeks away. But the former president kicked off his rally with a detailed story about Arnold Palmer, at one point even praising the late, legendary golfer's genitalia.

  • The Internet Is Losing It Over Kamala Harris's Response To Hecklers At Her Rally

    "I’d vote for her on this alone."

  • ‘The Art of the Deal’ Author Tells How Harris Can Beat Trump

    Tony Schwartz, who co-wrote Trump: The Art of the Deal with the former president, didn‘t hold back in his estimations of Donald Trump’s character during an appearance on MSNBC on Friday.Schwartz ripped into Trump as he divulged his insider knowledge, and suggested how Vice President Kamala Harris could use her rival’s flaws against him to win vital votes from the Republican Party.“Well, I think there are very few ways to siphon off votes from either side right now,” host Ari Melber said, as the

  • Opinion: Trump said so many stupid things this week, I decided to just round them up

    We're nearly two weeks away from the 2024 presidential election, and Donald Trump is growing more unhinged by the minute.

  • Donald Trump Tells Supporters To Get Their 'Fat Pig' Husbands Off The Couch To Vote

    The Republican nominee spoke to a crowd in Detroit days after he was criticized for insulting the city.

  • More Jan. 6 Evidence That Trump Tried To Keep Hidden Is Out

    A series of records now made public offers more insight into what Jack Smith will bring with him to Donald Trump's criminal election subversion trial.

  • Trump fights back after Harris questions whether he is 'exhausted'

    GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Donald Trump's energy level emerged as a flashpoint on Friday as the Republican nominee and Democrat Kamala Harris scrambled across battleground Michigan with Election Day looming.

  • CNN Panelist Gets Skewered After Defending Trump’s Age

    When conservative political analyst Reihan Salam defended Donald Trump on CNN’s The Chris Wallace Show, a fiery exchange broke out with fellow panelists Lulu Garcia-Navarro and Kara Swisher, who grilled him over Trump’s health and accused Salam of hypocrisy.The Manhattan Institute president was responding to Chris Wallace’s question about whether voters were beginning to lose confidence in Trump’s ability to govern, as they had with Joe Biden.“I don’t think so because I think that voters at this

  • A failed mic leaves Donald Trump pacing the stage in silence for nearly 20 minutes

    Donald Trump paced his rally stage in silence for nearly 20 minutes Friday night in Detroit after his microphone cut out. It was the second time in a week that one of his events was interrupted — though the last time, on Monday, Trump cut off a town hall and instead played music after multiple people in the audience needed medical attention. This time, Trump appeared to have little control over the matter, standing silently while the screens in the room displayed the messages “Technical Difficulties" and "Complicated Business.”

  • Swifties Demand Lawsuit Over ‘Cringe’ Lara Trump Video

    A cringe-inducing video featuring Lara Trump dancing to a remixed Taylor Swift song has earned Donald Trump’s campaign ridicule and prompted calls for the pop superstar to sue over the track’s use.Posted to the Trump campaign’s official account Thursday, the clip features a bevy of women supporters of the GOP nominee—including the former president’s daughter-in-law, his adviser Lynne Patton, and sports journalist Sage Steele. The group, all decked out in hot-pink jackets with Trump logos, bob th

  • America might be heading to a future of Donald Trump the dictator | Opinion

    Readers of The Fresno Bee sound off in letters to the editor.

  • Elon Musk and Marjorie Taylor Greene risk Dominion’s wrath with revived conspiracy theories

    Fox News reached a mammoth settlement with Dominion Voting Systems over the company’s defamation claims

  • Together they've been in office more than 70 years. Now their races could help swing House control

    WASHINGTON (AP) — One is the longest-serving woman in congressional history. The other is dean of the Republican delegation from California and the chairman of a subcommittee responsible for Pentagon spending. Together, they have more than seven decades of experience serving in Congress.

  • How Matt Drudge turned on Trump

    “American Psycho,” screamed the banner headline on the Drudge Report this week underneath a photo of former President Trump swaying back and forth listening to music at a town hall in Pennsylvania, an episode that was widely panned by his critics. Such mockery of the former president on the buzzy, conservative Drudge page would have…

  • Trump Demands On-Air That Fox News Censor ‘Negative Ads’

    Donald Trump said in a Fox News interview Friday that he thinks the network shouldn’t allow any “negative ads” to run about him until after Election Day.The former president’s astonishingly candid call for the channel to refuse to broadcast messaging that could hurt his chances of returning to the White House came the day after he publicly called out Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott on Truth Social for giving airtime to left-leaning commentators. Sitting on the Fox & Friends curvy couch on Friday, Tru

  • 'The View' Hosts Celebrate Living 'Rent-Free' In Trump's Head After His Al Smith Dinner Jokes

    The all-female panel put up a united front after Donald Trump attacked their show at a gala Thursday.

  • Trump calls judge 'evil' for releasing case files before election

    Judge Chutkan argues that keeping the files under wraps could itself have been construed as vote meddling.

  • Five takeaways from a fiery Wisconsin Senate debate

    Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) and Republican challenger Eric Hovde squared off on a debate stage Friday evening in Madison in a fiery exchange of attacks that showed how intense this race has become after largely flying under the radar for months. Hovde wasn’t as highly touted a Senate Republican candidate as some others trying to…

  • Obama Recalls Viral Moment From 2008 Race With McCain: 'Some Values Transcend Party'

    The former president spoke about how the late Republican senator's "character" compares with that of Donald Trump.