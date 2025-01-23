Arnold Schwarzenegger To Donate $1 Million For L.A. Wildfire Relief

Arnold Schwarzenegger is pitching in and donating money for the relief efforts of all the victims affected by the L.A. wildfires.

The former governor took to social media to announce his pledge and unveil a t-shirt for those wanting to contribute to the relief.

More from Deadline

“A lot of my fans have asked me how they can help LA,” the former California governor shared on X, the microblogging platform formerly known as Twitter. “I’m going to lead the way. I’m sending a million dollars of my own money, split between @LAFDFoundation, @CAFireFound, and @HabitatLA. I don’t like when companies or rich people ask their fans to make their donations for them.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In a follow-up tweet, Schwarzenegger also unveiled an “LA Strong” t-shirt, with proceeds going to the organizations he’s supporting.

“The shirt might look familiar – it’s based on an LA classic they sell to tourists on the Venice boardwalk, except I can use my image,” he wrote.

RELATED: Netflix Aims To Keep L.A.-Based Production On Track In Wake Of Wildfires After “A Really Tough Couple Of Years” In Hollywood, Ted Sarandos Says

But I know you want to help. So I had my team design a shirt. 100% of the profits will go to those organizations. The shirt might look familiar – it’s based on an LA classic they sell to tourists on the Venice boardwalk, except I can use my image: https://t.co/RcIBqbkOnP — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 21, 2025

The fires across L.A. have killed at least 27 people and destroyed more than 15,000 structures, with the Palisades and Eaton wildfires still burning.

ADVERTISEMENT

As firefighters work to extinguish the Palisades and Eaton fires, a new one has erupted. The Hughes Fire, in the Santa Clarita area, has already grown to 9,435 acres and over 31,000 people have been ordered to evacuate the area, while 25,000 residents remain under evacuation warnings.

RELATED: The Katzenbergs Donate $5 Million To Motion Picture & TV Fund For Victims Of L.A. Wildfires

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.