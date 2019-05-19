Arnold Schwarzenegger Not Pressing Charges After Being Drop-Kicked By 'Idiot' at Event

UPDATE: On Sunday morning, one a day after getting drop-kicked at a sporting event in South Africa, Arnold Schwarzenegger clarified on Twitter that he is not pressing charges for the incident, adding, "I hope this was a wake-up call, and he gets his life on the right track. But I'm moving on and I'd rather focus on the thousands of great athletes I met at @ArnoldSports Africa."

Arnold Schwarzenegger received quite a surprise during an event in South Africa.

The 71-year-old actor was drop-kicked by a man while he was chatting with fans at the jump-rope competition for the Arnold Classic Africa in Johannesburg on Saturday. In a video shared on Twitter, a man rushes behind Schwarzenegger and kicks him in the back. The actor then stumbles forward as security quickly detains the man.

"Thanks for your concerns, but there is nothing to worry about. I thought I was just jostled by the crowd, which happens a lot," Schwarzenegger later tweeted. "I only realized I was kicked when I saw the video like all of you. I’m just glad the idiot didn’t interrupt my Snapchat."

The Terminator actor continued by tweeting that "instead of sharing the video of the guy who wants to be famous, watch some of our @ArnoldSports athletes like this young hero proving that fitness is for everyone who deserve to be famous. They’re on my Snapchat."

"And if you have to share the video (I get it), pick a blurry one without whatever he was yelling so he doesn’t get the spotlight. By the way... block or charge?" his last tweet read.

