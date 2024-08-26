Arnold Schwarzenegger and Son Joseph Baena Embark on Bike Ride Together in Canada

The 'Terminator' star and his youngest son spent a day sightseeing in Toronto

TheImageDirect.com Arnold Schwarzenegger is seen with his son Joseph Baena

Arnold Schwarzenegger and his son Joseph Baena are twinning in Canada!

On Monday, Aug. 26, the Terminator star, 77, and his 26-year-old son were photographed out for a bike ride in Toronto. During their outing, the father-son duo both wore dusty blue T-shirts, dark shorts and slip-on shoes.

Schwarzenegger has been in Canada as of late while working on the second season of FUBAR, his Netflix action-comedy series in which he portrays a CIA operative whose family gets in the way of his duties.

TheImageDirect.com Arnold Schwarzenegger is seen with his son Joseph Baena

Like his dad, Baena is also an actor — but doesn’t like to use the family name to get gigs.

While featured on the cover of the Men's Health March 2022 issue, the young star said he prides himself in working hard for what he has.

"My dad is old-school; he doesn't believe in handouts. He believes hard work pays off, and so do I. I love the word honor, and I'm very prideful in the sense that if I use my dad's contacts or ask him for favors, I wonder what honor is that gonna bring me?"

He added, "When I go to auditions, they don't know who I am because we don't have the same last name.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger/ Instagram Joseph Baena and Arnold Schwarzenegger

Baena is the son of Schwarzenegger and Mildred Baena, his longtime housekeeper.

The former professional bodybuilder and former Governor of California also shares four kids with his ex-wife Maria Shriver: daughters Katherine, 34, and Christina, 33, and sons Patrick, 30, and Christopher, 26.

Baena was born while Schwarzenegger was still married to Shriver. Shriver filed for divorce in 2011.

"It was wrong what I did. But I don’t want to make Joseph feel that he is not welcomed in this world — because he is very much welcomed in this world," Schwarzenegger said in the 2023 Netflix docuseries Arnold. "I love him, and he has turned out to be an extraordinary young man.

Patrick Schwarzenegger/ Instagram Arnold Schwarzenegger and his family

Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE ahead of the release of his book, Be Useful: Seven Tools for Life, in the fall of 2023, the Kindergarten Cop star talked about work-life balance.

“I always told them, ‘Look, you can be an actor, that’s great. But until you become an actor that can be self-sufficient, you’ve got to work and you’ve got to make money. You don’t want to wait for the money from the movies. I never waited for the money from the movies. I made my first million dollars from real estate,’ ” he said. “And that’s in the ’70s! That’s the equivalent of, today, $20 million.”

The five-time Mr. Universe and seven-time Mr. Olympia added, “Today I feel good where I am. I’m much wiser now. I’m much smarter. I think more about people. I think more about people’s feelings.”

