Around 100 firefighters battle huge blaze at London's Somerset House

William Mata
1 min read
( Michelle Birkby/Emma Butler / Twitter)
( Michelle Birkby/Emma Butler / Twitter)

London Fire Brigade has responded to a huge blaze at Somerset House on Saturday afternoon.

Around 100 firefighters and 15 engines are on the scene at the art and culture venue in the Strand, central London, after the fire was flagged just after midday.

It is understood that crews are tackling a fire in the roof of Somerset House.

Thick smoke was seen billowing as far as the south side of the Thames.

London Fire Brigade was still on the scene as of 1.30pm and has said the cause is unknown.

It has not been reported if anyone has been hurt or injured.

The service tweeted: “Fifteen fire engines and around 100 firefighters have now been sent in response to the fire at #SomersetHouse.

“Crews are tackling a fire located in part of the buildings roof.”

Crews from Soho, Dowgate and Islington are among those to have been sent to the scene, while 32m ladders have also been spotted.

A statement from Somerset House said: "Owing to a fire in one small part of Somerset House, the site is currently closed.

"London Battle and other events today will not take place. We apologise for any inconvenience."

More to follow.

