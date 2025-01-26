Around 2,600 customers without electricity near Mic Mac Mall after power line catches fire

CBC
·1 min read

Around 2,600 Nova Scotia Power customers are without electricity near Mic Mac Mall in Dartmouth, N.S., area after a power line caught fire.

Drew MacCulloch, district chief for Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency, said crews put out a small fire of a downed line on the front lawn of a house on Sea King Drive after being called there at 8:48 a.m. AT Sunday.

MacCulloch said Nova Scotia Power crews came to the site and turned the power off.

The outage has temporarily shut down the mall.

Nova Scotia Power's outage site estimates power will be restored by 3 p.m.

