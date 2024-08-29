Around 30 cases of ‘sloth fever' reported in Florida,

The Daily Beast

It’s been called the “Meghan effect.” Now, Meghan Markle has said in a new interview that she deliberately sets out to promote brands she likes by wearing their products to public events.The wife of Prince Harry told the New York Times that she spends time online searching for exciting new brands, especially overseas woman-focused companies. The report said that she has invested in between five and ten of them, the most recent being Cesta Collective, which makes handwoven basket bags. Read more