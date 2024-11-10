Around 60 firefighters battle blaze at Hanwell garage in west London

William Mata
·1 min read
Boston Road, Hanwell (Google Maps)
Boston Road, Hanwell (Google Maps)

Properties near a vehicle workshop in west London have been evacuated as firefighters work to cool nearby gas cylinders following a fire.

The London Fire Brigade said one person had been rescued from the workshop in Hanwell and the fire was under control.

Around half of the building in Boston Road was alight in the fire, which started at around 5am on Sunday, the brigade said in a statement.

The statement said around 50 people had been cleared from nearby buildings by fire officers and the Metropolitan Police as a precaution while firefighters worked to cool “a number of gas cylinders”.

Eight fire engines and 60 firefighters from Ealing, Southall and Acton were also on the scene, the statement said.

