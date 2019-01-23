Stunning images that sum up the day

Napier, Jan 24: Sensational Mandhana, teen star Rodrigues guide India women to an emphatic win over New Zealand in 1st ODI. The ICC Woman Cricketer of the Year 2018, Smriti Mandhana, started the year 2019 with a bang as she slammed a sublime ton and steered India to a convincing 9-wicket win over Zealand in the opening ODI