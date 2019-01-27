Around the world on 2 wheels: Saskatoon teen returns home after biking more than 30,000 km

B'yauling Toni is back on Saskatoon soil after biking more than 30,000 kilometres around the globe.

The 18-year-old started his tour in July, just a few days after his high school graduation. He went on the trip as a way to help support Saskatoon's Outdoor School program — which he attended — and to raise money for the program's alumni fund.

He biked from Saskatoon to Halifax, where he flew to Portugal and rode across Europe to Russia, and then across Asia. He also made stops in Australia and New Zealand.

The final portion of his journey took him from Vancouver back to Saskatoon.

"Most people can't really comprehend that kind of distance," he said.

Toni is now the youngest person ever to finish an unsupported bike ride circling the world, according to Canadian Cycling Magazine.

"It's very intense," he said of his experience.

"After such a long time you start to get mentally a little worn out from it," he said. "It's action all the time kind of thing."

While he saw a range of places during his 205-day tour, he said Mongolia stands out the most.

"A lot of crazy stuff happened there and a lot of good stories," he said.

"The roads aren't paved in a lot of areas. You got a lot of sand, you're dragging your bike, just walking for days."

Toni also got sick while he was in Mongolia and was taken in by a local shepherd who let him stay in his tent-like house.

"I couldn't even walk.… I was throwing up and I'd crawl out of the tent."

There were also "really harsh weather transitions," which didn't help his illness, he said, with temperatures swinging from well below freezing at night, to the high teens during the day.

At one point, Toni was so sick he almost came home early, but he decided to persevere.

'So much you take out of an experience like this'

The tour helped him to learn more about himself and the world, Toni said, despite some of the challenges.

"There's so much you take out of an experience like this," he said.

It also improved his biking abilities. He struggled to bike for 10 hours a day at the start, but says near the end he was riding 12 hours a day with ease.

But if he could do it again, Toni says there is one thing he would do differently.

"I would take a bowl," he said with a laugh, noting he thought to bring a spoon — but no bowl.

Toni set up a GoFundMe page before leaving that has reached almost $13,800. His original goal was $10,000.

Half of the money raised will go to Outdoor School and the other half will help cover costs from the trip.