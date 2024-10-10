Arrest after £250k of class A drugs found in car

Nine kilograms (317.5oz) of class A drugs were found, with an estimated street value of £250,000 [Getty Images]

A woman has been arrested after police found an estimated £250,000-worth of class A drugs in a car on the M6 motorway.

Officers had stopped the car at Norton Canes services, when they found 9kg (317.5oz) of drugs, Staffordshire Police said.

A 57-year-old woman, from Cambridgeshire, was later detained on suspicion of possession with intent to supply, and is being questioned.

The Staffordshire Police Road Crime Team officers took her into custody shortly after discovering the haul at 17:00 BST on 8 October.

