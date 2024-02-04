Arrest after baby, toddler and man injured in crash

A man has been arrested after a toddler, baby and a man were seriously injured in a car crash.

The crash, involving a silver Vauxhall Corsa and a black BMW, happened in Stourport-on-Severn at the junction of the A451 Dunley Road and the B4196.

A two-year-old child, a passenger in the Corsa, suffered life-changing injuries while a 10-month-old baby and a man in his 40s - the driver - were also taken to hospital with head injuries.

The BMW driver, a man in his 30s, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of dangerous driving, West Mercia Police said.

The force is appealing for witnesses of the crash, which happened at about 06:45 GMT on Sunday, to come forward.

The collision blocked the road and remained closed in the afternoon with motorists being urged to find alternative routes.

