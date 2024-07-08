Arrest in Deadly Lincoln Shooting

Latest Stories
- CNN
As a young hitchhiker, he survived a ride with a serial killer. Now he’s telling his story
Steve Fishman was hitchhiking in Connecticut in 1975 when he accepted a ride from a chatty lone man in a Buick. Fishman was stunned a few months later to see the man’s face in news reports saying he’d confessed to a series of rapes and murders.
- LA Times
It was their dream home until the hoarder next door turned it into a pricey prison
Married schoolteachers bought their dream home in Sun Valley. Then a mentally ill neighbor's hoarding turned it into a prison.
- People
Catfish Couple Allegedly Drugged Man Before Stabbing Him to Death and Trying to Take Over His Home (Exclusive)
Family members of Curtis Engeland, 74, were alarmed when they received improperly worded texts purporting to be from him
- USA TODAY
How police rescued a woman from a ritual killing amid massive Mexican trafficking network
The kidnapper's murder tools were ready. Tarp, knife, candles and statue honoring the patron saint of death. Georgia police rushed to intervene.
- The Canadian Press
Judge declines to throw out charges against Trump valet in classified documents case
WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal judge presiding over the classified documents case against Donald Trump refused Saturday to throw out charges against a co-defendant of the former president.
- People
Woman Dies While Boating on the Fourth of July. Now 2 Men Have Been Charged with Boating While Intoxicated
Authorities said they received a call about a woman who had "fallen off a boat" in Texas' Lake Conroe earlier this week
- Global News
Pickering man killed in shooting at Toronto gas station: police
A man was fatally shot at a gas station in Toronto's east end Saturday night. The incident occurred near Warden and Ellesmere, prompting a response from law enforcement following reports of the shooting. In an update on Sunday, police said one or more suspects fired several shots into the victim’s car before fleeing the scene. Officers also identified the man who was killed as 28-year-old Pickering resident Sulakshan Selvasingam. Kayla Mclean reports.
- The Canadian Press
2 teenagers die while swimming at New York's Coney Island Beach, police say
Two teenagers died while swimming at New York's Coney Island Beach in Brooklyn, police said.
- Deadline
‘Top Chef’ And ‘Food Network’ Daytime Emmy-Winning Chef Justin Sutherland Loses Deals In Aftermath Of Arrest
The fallout continues for celebrity chef Justin Sutherland, who was arrested June 28 in Minnesota for threatening to kill his girlfriend. A nonprofit in St. Paul said Friday that it’s canceling its partnership with Sutherland to develop a new concept for Golden Thyme Coffee and Café, which the nonprofit’s trust bought when the cafe’s owners …
- Modesto Bee
What Christian conservatives will never tell you about the Ten Commandments | Opinion
At best, the text known as the Ten Commandments invites deeper conversations about religion and ethics. At worst, it becomes a meaningless idol
- The Canadian Press
‘close associate’ of Quebec gang leader arrested by B.C. RCMP
MONTREAL — Police in Quebec City say a man suspected of having close ties to the leader of Quebec street gang Blood Family Mafia has been arrested. City police spokesperson Pierre-Olivier Lévesque says 28-year-old Guillaume St-Louis Bernier was arrested in Kelowna, B.C., by the RCMP on June 30 following a police stop. A Canada-wide arrest warrant had been issued for St-Louis Bernier in March for drug trafficking and possession of stolen property charges. St-Louis Bernier is considered a “close a
- The Canadian Press
2 dead, more than a dozen others injured in Detroit shooting, Michigan State Police say
DETROIT (AP) — A shooting early Sunday at a Detroit block party left two people dead and 19 others injured, according to authorities.
- HuffPost
Virginia School Board Member Sentenced In Jan. 6 Case Says He Won't Resign
“You're going to need a bigger wrecking ball to get me out of there,” Miles Adkins said of calls for him to step down.
- BBC
Ban for teacher who sent sexual messages to 'child'
It is understood Sukhwinder Singh was instead communicating with an undercover police officer.
- People
2 Teen Sisters Die After Being Pulled from the Water at Coney Island Beach: 'Tragic Event'
The teenagers have been identified as 18-year-old Aisha Mohammed and 17-year-old Zainab Mohammed of the Bronx
- Myrtle Beach Sun News
This population of people is growing faster in SC than rest of US, new Census data shows
This population of people has grown faster in South Carolina than the rest of the U.S., new Census data shows. Here’s what’s happening.
- The Canadian Press
Off-duty NYPD officer who was among 4 killed when drunk driver crashed into nail salon laid to rest
NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. (AP) — An off-duty New York Police Department officer who was among four killed when a drunk driver plowed into a nail salon on Long Island last month was laid to rest Saturday.
- United Press International
No bail for driver accused of killing 3, injuring 8 while driving drunk
A Manhattan Criminal Court judge ordered Daniel Hyden held without bail on manslaughter charges and other offenses for allegedly killing three and injuring eight while driving drunk on Independence Day.
- People
Inside the Aniah Blanchard Case as a Suspect Awaits Trial
The 19-year-old stepdaughter of UFC fighter Walt Harris was kidnapped and murdered in October 2019 — and her suspected killer has yet to stand trial
- The Canadian Press
Two boys shot in a McDonald's in New York City
NEW YORK (AP) — Two boys were shot in a McDonald's in the Bronx on Saturday night, police in New York City said.