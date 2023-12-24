Arrest after family's camper-van 'repeatedly rammed' at M4 services

A man has been arrested after a camper-van with a family inside was repeatedly rammed by a Land Rover Range Rover.

The incident happened at the Moto Chieveley services on the M4, near Newbury, on Saturday and the Range Rover driver had a knife, police said.

At one stage, a man got out of the camper-van and was driven at repeatedly but he avoided being hit.

A 42-year-old man from Slough was arrested and remained in custody, Thames Valley Police said.

He was detained on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm, affray, dangerous driving, and threatening behaviour.

Thames Valley Police said events unfolded from about 15:15 GMT at the services.

The armed offender spoke to the family in their Ford Transit camper-van while it was in the coach park.

'Alarming'

A man, aged in his 30s, got out of the van, challenged the other man and led him away.

But the offender then got into his Land Rover Range Rover and drove at the man from the camper-van several times but missed each time before he drove away.

However, he then came back and rammed the camper-van several times while the family, including a woman in her 30s and a child, were still inside, police said.

No one was injured but three cars were damaged.

"I understand this assault and affray may have been alarming for those who witnessed it and those hearing about it," Det Sgt Marcus Burrows said.

"However, thankfully, no one was injured and there is no ongoing risk to the public.

"We are investigating it thoroughly; we remain at the services as our enquiries continue, with a scene in place in the overflow car park.

"Anyone with concerns should speak to a uniformed officer."

He said the services were busy at the time and appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

