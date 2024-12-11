Arrest made after child abducted by mother, says RNC

A Royal Newfoundland Constabulary vehicle.

Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officers arrested a woman on Tuesday afternoon in St. John's. (Curtis Hicks/CBC)

A 29-year-old woman is facing a child abduction charge after leaving a west end St. John's home with her daughter, despite a court order that restricted their contact.

Officers responded to reports of what the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary described as "unknown trouble" at a west end St. John's residence on Tuesday afternoon, when they heard about a possible child abduction.

"Upon speaking with the complainant, officers learned that a female had just left with her seven-year-old daughter while being under a child custody order restricting contact between the two," said a police report released on Wednesday morning.

Officers were able to find the pair. In a statement, the RNC said the child is safe.

The woman was arrested and charged with child abduction and three charges of breach of a release order. She was held in custody, and is scheduled to appear in provincial court on Wednesday morning.

The charges have not been proven in court.

