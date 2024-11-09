Third woman arrested in fatal 2022 stabbing of a man in east Raleigh, police say

A fourth person has been charged in connection with the murder of an east Raleigh man in 2022.

Robbin Diane Brown, 59, was arrested Friday in connection with the murder of Keith Graham on Nov. 8, 2022, Raleigh police said.

Brown is the third woman to be arrested for his murder after Elaine Neal, now 55, Tiffany Daly, now 40, and Brian Wynn, now 51, were arrested and charged in 2022.

Graham was 69 years old when he was found with multiple stab wounds at 3691 New Bern Avenue. The area has a sports bar, gas station and several hotels.

Graham reportedly died at the scene.

Raleigh police did not release information about how the four people were connected to Graham or the circumstances surrounding his death.

Records show Brown was arrested at 5230 Greens Dairy Road, off Capital Boulevard, in Raleigh. She is being held at the Wake County Detention Center, and her first court appearance is set for Tuesday.

According to court records, Neal, Daly and Wynn are being held at the Wake County Detention Center.

The three defendants have trials set for January in Wake County Superior Court. They are charged with first-degree murder. If convicted, the defendants face a sentence of life in prison without parole or the death penalty.