Arrest made after fatal crash in northwest Albuquerque

A transport truck operator was charged with careless driving Friday after a fiery crash that closed a stretch of westbound Highway 401 lanes in Toronto through the morning rush hour.The driver collided with a guard rail near the Avenue Road exit around 12:30 a.m., according to Ontario Provincial Police.The truck, which was loaded with cardboard, caught fire and blocked all of the westbound express lanes. Police closed the express lanes from Highway 404 to Avenue to allow firefighters to battle t
HOUSTON (AP) — Passengers had to be evacuated from a United Airlines plane after it rolled off a runway and got stuck in the grass in Houston Friday morning. No injuries were reported among the 160 passengers and six crew members, United Airlines said in a statement. Video taken after the landing showed the plane tilted to one side with one of its wings very close to the ground. Flight 2477 from Memphis, Tennessee had landed at Bush Intercontinental Airport around 8 a.m. and was rolling toward a
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a United Airlines flight that lost a tire while taking off from San Francisco International Airport, damaging several cars in a parking lot before the plane safely landed at Los Angeles International Airport, the agency said.
When it comes to the question of the fastest fighter jet, you can choose to compare only those fighter jets that are still in service, or you can consider every last jet fighter that's ever graced the skies — and we've chosen to go with the latter.
SEATTLE (AP) — The Department of Justice has launched a criminal investigation into the Boeing jetliner blowout that left a gaping hole on an Alaska Airlines plane this January, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday. Citing documents and people familiar with the matter, the newspaper said investigators have contacted some passengers and crew — including pilots and flight attendants — who were on the Jan. 5th flight. The Boeing plane used by Alaska Airlines suffered the blowout seven minut
Authorities in Los Angeles, California, recently released footage showing officers attempt to save three teenagers from a burning vehicle in the city.Bodycam footage posted by Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) shows officers responding to the crash in Encino on February 20. After rescuing two occupants of the vehicle, officers were alerted that a third person was still in the vehicle, footage shows.According to local media, officers spotted the vehicle just after midnight driving with its lights off. Officers declined to begin a pursuit, but the vehicle sped off anyway and crashed into a traffic pole, police said.The driver, a 14-year-old female, and the front seat passenger, an 18-year-old male, were rescued.A 16-year-old girl, who was seated in the back of the car, was killed in the crash. Credit: LAPD via Storyful
Chris Helgren/ReutersA United Airlines flight rolled off a runway shortly after landing in Houston on Friday morning—capping a tough week of viral mishaps for the carrier.The latest incident occurred around 8 a.m. Friday after a Boeing 737 MAX 8 rolled off the runway at George Bush Intercontinental Airport. Images show the plane tilted on its side, with its left wing touching the ground. Airport and United spokespeople said the plane was evacuated on a taxiway, with passengers instructed to leav
BERLIN (AP) — Germany's top prosecutor has taken over the investigation into an alleged arson attack on the power supply of the electric car company Tesla near Berlin. A spokeswoman said there is an initial suspicion that a terrorist organization may have been involved in the attack. In such cases, the federal prosecutor's office, the top law enforcement agency in Germany, is responsible for the investigation. On Tuesday, production at Tesla’s electric vehicle plant in Gruenheide came to a stand
STORY: In a new incident involving Boeing: a United Airlines plane lost a tire mid-air on Thursday while taking off from San Francisco.United said the Boeing B777-200 jet was carrying 249 people on its way to Japan.According to the carrier, it made a safe emergency landing at Los Angeles International Airport, where the authorities could be seen inspecting the plane and the tire that fell off. Reports say the wheel fell into an airport parking lot and that no one was injured.It happened the same day as the US transport agency's report on another incident aboard a United Airlines Boeing flight in early February.It involved a MAX 8 jet's rudder pedals being 'stuck' while trying to land at New Jersey's Newark airport.According to the agency's investigation, the captain said the pedals were "stuck" in neutral as they were trying to keep the plane on the runway's centerline.No one was injured, according to the report.Boeing said it worked with United to diagnose what happened, saying, "The issue was successfully resolved with the replacement of three parts and the airplane returned to service last month."The plane maker has been under scrutiny in recent months after a mid-air cabin panel blowout on a 737 MAX 9 jet early January.The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration later told airlines using the older Boeing 737-900ER jets to inspect door plugs over unspecified issues with bolts.And last month, the FAA ordered inspections in 737 MAX airplanes for loose bolts in the rudder control systems, after the plane maker recommended them in December.In a move to tackle quality control concerns, Boeing on Thursday announced an overhaul of executive and staff bonuses to focus on safety and quality.Sixty percent of the payout will now be based on metrics of those two components for its commercial planes.It also said this year's operational goals will be exclusively focused on safety and quality
A United plane landing in Houston rolled onto the grass and passengers had to evacuate with the emergency stairs on Friday.
A Vermont man on Friday pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of negligent driving with death resulting in the June crash that killed actor Treat Williams. Ryan Koss, 35, who knew Williams, was given a one-year deferred sentence and as part of his probation will have his driving license revoked for a year and must complete a community restorative justice program on the misdemeanor charge. Koss was turning left into a parking lot in a Honda SUV on June 12 when he collided with Williams’ oncoming motorcycle in Dorset, police said.