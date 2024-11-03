Arrest made as stab victim is in critical condition

Police said a cordon remained at the scene in Dallow Road, Luton [Bedfordshire Police]

A man has been arrested following a stabbing that left the victim in a critical condition.

Bedfordshire Police was called to Dallow Road, Luton, at about 17:40 GMT on Saturday.

A man in his 20s is in custody following what police said was a "targeted attack".

A police cordon was in place on Sunday afternoon and a number of roads in the area remained closed, Malvern Road, Newcombe Road and Vernon Road as well as part of Dallow Road.

Det Insp James Day said: "We believe this to be a targeted attack against a man in his 20s who has been left in a critical condition.

"We currently have one man in his 20s from Luton in custody in connection with this incident and our investigation into the circumstances are ongoing.

"We are carrying out all lines of inquiry to locate anyone who may have been involved."

Anyone with information has been asked to get in touch with officers.

Follow Beds, Herts and Bucks news on BBC Sounds, Facebook, Instagram and X.

Related stories

Related internet links