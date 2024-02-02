Arrest made after video appears to show suspect stab woman at gas station in Queensgate
Arrest made after video appears to show suspect stab woman at gas station in Queensgate
Arrest made after video appears to show suspect stab woman at gas station in Queensgate
A Frontier Airlines passenger faces three charges, including indecent exposure, after threatening to urinate in the aisle, an affidavit says.
Austin Frazier 27, and Kayla Frazier, 31, are charged with multiple counts of abuse
Daphne Fernandez has been charged with attempted murder in the presumed death of Sierra Hernandez, authorities say
The alleged victims of Arthur Fernandez III were between the ages of 2 and 3, authorities claim
Constance Marten is on trial at the Old Bailey with Mark Gordon, accused of the manslaughter of their daughter Victoria.
Pueblo Police in Colorado are hoping to confirm the safety of two children who went missing from the area in 2018 after finding remains in a storage unit.
A Rittman mother, Erica Stefanko, who was convicted on murder charges for the second time after an appeals court overturned her murder conviction in the death of Ashley Biggs was sentenced to life.
China has executed a couple for throwing two toddlers out of a high-rise apartment window, in a case that provoked nationwide outrage.
The convicted "That '70s Show" actor will be first eligible for parole in 2042 – when he's 66 The post Danny Masterson Moved to Maximum-Security California State Prison That Once Held Charles Manson appeared first on TheWrap.
A teenager “serial swatter” from California is believed to be responsible for hundreds of swatting incidents and bomb threats throughout the US according to a pretrial detention motion. Now he has been extradited to Florida to face charges for a swatting incident at a mosque, according to the Seminole County State Attorney’s Office.
Former Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg is in plea talks with the Manhattan district attorney's office to resolve a potential perjury charge, sources familiar with the matter confirmed to ABC News. If the negotiations succeed, Weisselberg would plead guilty to lying on the witness stand when he testified in October at the civil fraud trial that names him, his former boss -- former President Donald Trump -- and others as defendants, the sources said. The plea negotiations, which the sources described as being in the early stages, were first reported by The New York Times.
Justin Mohn of Middletown Township was charged on Wednesday with first-degree murder, abuse of a corpse and possession of an instrument of crime in a Bucks County court, where a judge ordered to the 32-year-old to remain in custody, the district attorney's office said in a statement. On Tuesday evening, police went to the family's Middletown Township home after receiving a call from Mohn's mother. There they found Mohn's 68-year-old father Michael decapitated in a bathroom with a large amount of blood around him and a knife and machete in the bathtub, the prosecutor said.
He told the student he loved her, police say.
A Toronto man installed a tracker on his truck and alerted police when it was stolen, but it took over two weeks for police or anyone else to take action. After inquiries from CBC News, Canada Border Services Agency finally opened the container with the truck inside 17 days after it was stolen.
Myanmar authorities handed over 10 alleged cyber scam suspects to China, a move Beijing hailed as a "historic and significant" moment since launching a sweeping crackdown against online fraud last year. They were extradited to China on Tuesday and include six accused ringleaders of cybercrime gangs and four others who are considered "major criminal suspects", according to the Chinese Ministry of Public Security. The suspects include Bai Suocheng, former chairman of northern Myanmar's Kokang self
Canadian border officials made what they say is the largest narcotic seizure in Prairie history earlier this month.
The teen had run away from home in Massachusetts and was rescued 10 days later, federal officials said.
Jordan Willis is ‘facing his addiction head-on,’ according to a family source, who described the the deaths of his friends an ‘enormous wakeup call’
Special counsel Jack Smith's team has questioned several witnesses about a closet and a so-called "hidden room" inside former President Donald Trump's residence at Mar-a-Lago that the FBI didn't check while searching the estate in August 2022, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News. As described to ABC News, the line of questioning in several interviews ahead of Trump's indictment last year on classified document charges suggests that -- long after the FBI seized dozens of boxes and more than 100 documents marked classified from Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate -- Smith's team was trying to determine if there might still be more classified documents there.
One woman was killed in Colorado, while the other in Nevada, police said.