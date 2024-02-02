Arrest made after video appears to show suspect stab woman at gas station in Queensgate

ABC News

Former Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg is in plea talks with the Manhattan district attorney's office to resolve a potential perjury charge, sources familiar with the matter confirmed to ABC News. If the negotiations succeed, Weisselberg would plead guilty to lying on the witness stand when he testified in October at the civil fraud trial that names him, his former boss -- former President Donald Trump -- and others as defendants, the sources said. The plea negotiations, which the sources described as being in the early stages, were first reported by The New York Times.