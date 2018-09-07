Arrest over fatal shooting at boxing club run by Olympic champion Katie Taylor's father

A man has been arrested following the death of a grandfather who was shot at a boxing club run by Olympic gold medallist Katie Taylor's father.

Pete Taylor, 57, was one of two other men injured during the shooting at Bray Boxing Club in County Wicklow in June.

The man who died, 50-year-old painter and decorator Bobby Messett, was a member of the club and had three children and three grandchildren.

Mr Taylor and a 35-year-old man were taken to hospital.

The suspect, in his 30s, was arrested on Thursday evening and is being held at Bray Garda Station.

The shooting happened at about 6.55am on Tuesday 5 June, as up to 20 people were about to begin a fitness session.

A lone gunman, believed to be wearing a balaclava and helmet and a high-visibility yellow jacket, walked in and opened fire, possibly with a handgun.

Mr Messett, who died at the scene, was "very well known in sporting circles in Bray", Bray Municipal Council chair Chris Fox said.

Mr Messett's son Gary had represented Ireland in the Paralympics, he added.

The gym is owned by Bray Municipal Council and operated by Mr Taylor.

Katie Taylor, 31, began her career at the club, where she was trained by her father.

She went on to win gold at the London 2012 Olympics and is unified lightweight world champion.