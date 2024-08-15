Arrest after people sprayed with substance in park

A man in his 30s was arrested by officers after extensive searches, police said [Google]

A man has been arrested after people were sprayed with a substance in a park.

West Midlands Police said they were called to reports that three people were sprayed in Sutton Park, Sutton Coldfield.

Officers were sent at about 19:30 BST along with staff from the fire and ambulance services and a man in his 30s was arrested by officers after extensive searches.

Four people who were suffering from the effects of the spray were treated by paramedics for relatively minor symptoms, the force added.

Two were taken to hospital for further checks as a precaution.

