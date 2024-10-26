Arrest as punch victim fights for life after hitting his head on pavement in Chelmsford city centre

An 18-year-old man has been arrested after a street brawl left another male fighting for life in Chelmsford.

Essex Police said the victim was punched before collapsing and striking his head on the pavement just before midnight on Friday.

Officers were called to the scene and tracked a suspect through the city’s CCTV system some 20 minutes later.

The teenager, from Billericay, is detained on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and remains in custody for questioning.

Detective Sergeant Paul Olney said the victim - who suffered a serious head injury - is in a life-threatening condition in hospital.

Det Sgt Olney added: “We ensured a swift and robust response to this incident and our inquiries are continuing.

“A man remains in a serious condition in hospital and our priority is establishing exactly what happened in the moments before, during and after this incident.

“His family are being supported.

“We believe there may have been a number of people passing or in the area at the time of this assault.”

Essex Police urged anyone with information to contact the force via 101.