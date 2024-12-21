Arrest after stabbing leaves man in hospital

A man has been arrested after a stabbing in Bradford on Friday afternoon.

West Yorkshire Police said officers were called to reports of an attack on Parkside Road at 14:24 GMT on Friday.

A man was taken to hospital with abdominal injuries and officers remained at the scene earlier.

Police called for any witnesses to contact them.

