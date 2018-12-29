Arrest warrant issued for footballer Fernando Forestieri

An arrest warrant has been issued for Sheffield Wednesday striker Fernando Forestieri after he failed to appear in court on Friday.

Forestieri, 28, has been charged with using threatening words and behaviour, and with racially aggravated harassment.

He was due to attend Mansfield Magistrates' Court on Friday.

The Championship club are aware of the situation but have not commented.

The alleged offences are understood to have occurred during a brawl at the end of a pre-season friendly between Wednesday and Mansfield at the One Call Stadium on 24 July 2018.

Forestieri was banned by the Football Association in September for three matches and fined £25,000 after admitting to a misconduct charge for his part in the brawl.

Mansfield's Jacob Mellis also admitted an FA misconduct charge and was banned for three games and fined £1,500.

Wednesday and Mansfield were fined £20,000 and £3,000 respectively after both clubs admitted an FA misconduct charge of failing to control their players.

The striker was born in Argentina to Italian parents and played for Italy at U17 and U21 level.

Forestieri joined Sheffield Wednesday from Watford in August 2015 on a four-year deal.

He has scored 35 times in 98 games for the Owls.