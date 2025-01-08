Arrest after woman killed in drive-by shooting outside church

An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was killed in a drive-by shooting outside a north-west London church.

Shots were fired in Gifford Road, Brent, at about 9.15pm on December 14, killing 44-year-old Michelle Sadio, who was standing among mourners outside the church after a wake, the Metropolitan Police said.

Two men, both aged in their 30s, were also injured. One remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition, the other man has been discharged following treatment, the force added.

The shots were fired from a black Kia Niro with “distinctive” alloys, with the number plate LA23 XRE, which was then driven to Barnhill Road where it was abandoned and set alight, detectives said.

The 18-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday and remains in custody.

Detective chief inspector Phil Clarke, who leads the investigation, said: “While this arrest marks a significant step forward in this investigation we continue to appeal for anyone with information about Michelle’s murder to come forward and speak to us.

“This was a senseless act of violence that resulted in an innocent woman being killed. Michelle’s family continue to grieve and we are determined to ensure those responsible face the consequences of their actions.

“If you can help in any way then please don’t hesitate to contact us.”

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 or message @MetCC on X giving the reference CAD 7137/14DEC.

Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.