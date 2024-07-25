Arrest after woman sustains neck and chest injuries

A man has been arrested after a woman sustained injuries to her neck and chest in an assault.

Wiltshire Police said the assault happened in the Stubsmead area of Eldene, Swindon, on 10 July between 16:15 and 17:30 BST.

A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of common assault and has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Police are looking to speak to another man, who they believe tried to intervene.

Anyone who witnessed the assault is urged to contact the force.

