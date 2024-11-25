Arresting Netanyahu in UK would be unlawful, warns shadow attorney general and lawyers

The International Criminal Court has issued a warrant for the arrest of Benjamin Netanyahu - Richard Drew/AP

Arresting Benjamin Netanyahu would be unlawful, the shadow attorney general and two of Britain’s leading lawyers have warned.

Lord Wolfson KC, the shadow attorney general, has written to his Government counterpart, Lord Hermer KC, saying the UK would be in breach of international law if the Government sought to enact the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) arrest warrant for the Israeli leader if he came to the UK.

His view that UK laws give the Israeli prime minister immunity from being arrested was backed by Prof Richard Ekins, a professor of law and constitutional government at Oxford University, and Lord Verdirame KC, a specialist in public international law.

Their verdicts will pile pressure on Sir Keir Starmer, whose official spokesman last week refused to rule out that Mr Netanyahu would be arrested if he was to come to the UK.

Instead, Downing Street said that it respected the “independence” of the ICC. Britain, along with the other 123 members of the ICC, is responsible for enforcing arrest warrants it issues.

The ICC also issued an arrest warrant for Yoav Gallant, the former Israeli defence minister, and Mohammed Deif, the Hamas commander. Israel has said Mr Deif was killed in an air strike earlier this year but Hamas has not confirmed this.

Lord Wolfson, the shadow attorney general, believes UK laws give the Israeli prime minister immunity from being arrested - Design102/Crown Copyright

In his letter, Lord Wolfson, a former justice minister, said the UK’s International Criminal Court Act of 2001 guaranteed the immunity of the head of government of a state that was not party to the Rome Statute under which the ICC was established.

“Israel is not a party to the Rome Statute,” said Lord Wolfson. “Accordingly, and so far as concerns Mr Netanyahu, who is a serving prime minister of a non-state party, his immunity as head of government remains, unless and until Israel waives that immunity.

“The effect of such immunity, recognised in customary international law, is that the UK would be in breach of its international law obligations to honour such immunity were the ICC arrest warrant to be enforced against Mr Netanyahu in the UK.”

The Criminal Court Act made clear that an ICC arrest warrant should not be enforced by a domestic court against the Israeli leader, he said.

Lord Wolfson challenged Lord Hermer to say whether he agreed and would therefore grant Mr Netanyahu immunity from arrest.

David Lammy, the Foreign Secretary, met with Mr Netanyahu in July, but the Government has refused to rule out arresting the Israeli PM if he visited the UK - Ben Dance/FCDO

Prof Ekins said: “In enacting the International Criminal Court Act 2001, Parliament made clear that the Government cannot enforce an arrest warrant against a serving head of government of a state like Israel that has not agreed to be bound by the Rome statute.

“The Government cannot enforce the ICC arrest warrant against Prime Minister Netanyahu without breaching UK law and international law. It should end its damaging equivocation and make very clear that under no circumstances will it attempt to arrest Prime Minister Netanyahu.”

The ICC judges said there were “reasonable grounds” to believe that Mr Netanyahu, his now sacked defence minister and Mohammed Deif bore “criminal responsibility” for crimes during the war between Israel and Hamas.

However, the arrest warrants for the Israeli politicians have split Europe, where countries are signatories to the ICC, and the US, which is not.

A banner in Tehran shows support for the International Criminal Court’s decision to issue an arrest warrant for Benjamin Netanyahu - ANADOLU

Joe Biden said the ICC arrest warrant was “outrageous”. He said that “whatever the ICC might imply, there is no equivalence – none – between Israel and Hamas. We will always stand with Israel against threats to its security”.

Key allies of Donald Trump, the president-elect, also condemned the court’s decision. Mike Waltz, Mr Trump’s pick for national security adviser, wrote on X: “The ICC has no credibility and these allegations have been refuted by the US government.”

Dame Priti Patel, the shadow foreign secretary, branded the ICC decision “deeply concerning and provocative”, warning: “This will do nothing to bring about the release of all hostages held and the bringing of much-needed aid into Gaza.”

At the weekend, Boris Johnson accused Sir Keir of “effectively standing with Hamas”. Mr Johnson said: “Instead of standing with Israel, Starmer is effectively standing with Hamas – because he has cravenly endorsed the request, from the ICC, that the leaders of Israel should be charged with war crimes,” he said.