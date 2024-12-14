Arrests after £70k of stolen whisky found in lorry

The whisky was recovered from a lorry stopped on the M606, police said [West Yorkshire Police]

Two men have been arrested after whisky worth tens of thousands of pounds which was believed to have been stolen was found in a lorry in West Yorkshire.

The vehicle was safely stopped using a stinger following a "brief pursuit" on the northbound M606 near Bradford at about 07:50 GMT on Saturday after its driver had earlier failed to stop for officers, police said.

The lorry, which officers believed to have been using cloned registration plates and which had no supporting documents, was found to be carrying Johnny Cree whisky bottles with an estimated value of £70,000, according to West Yorkshire Police.

The two men who were arrested at the scene remained in custody, a force spokesperson said.

The northbound M606 was briefly closed as a safety procedure while officers dealt with the incident, but it was later reopened, they added.

