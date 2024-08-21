Arrests at Israel's Chicago consulate as Democrats nominate Harris

Trevor Hughes, Terry Collins and Michael Loria, USA TODAY
·1 min read

CHICAGO − Lines of police shoved protesters back from the Israeli consulate in Chicago Tuesday evening at a small protest called by a militant group had promoted a forceful confrontation.

At least six people were taken into custody at the demonstration over the Gaza war, as Democratic National Convention delegates formally nominated Kamala Harris as the party's presidential nominee at an arena across town. Protesters were heavily outnumbered by police at the diplomatic mission, located inside Chicago's glass-fronted Accenture Tower.

A protester is taken into custody at a small demonstration outside the Israeli consulate in Chicago on Aug. 20, 2024, during the Democratic National Convention.
A protester is taken into custody at a small demonstration outside the Israeli consulate in Chicago on Aug. 20, 2024, during the Democratic National Convention.

A small group of protesters, surrounded by reporters, set an American flag alight on the street outside, as demonstrators chanted "Free Palestine."

As dusk fell, a small pro-Israel group gathered near the demonstration's fringes to chant their own slogans.

Chicago is hosting a wide range of groups protesting the Gaza war and the Biden administration's support for Israel during the nominating convention.

More: DNC comes to 'Little Palestine' as Gaza deaths top 40,000

Behind Enemy Lines is on the more militant end of the spectrum. The group is an unabashed proponent of confrontational protests that seize the attention of government and the media. "Whether it’s Genocide Joe, or Killer Kamala, the butchers of Gaza cannot be allowed to gather in Chicago undisturbed," the group said on its website announcing the protest.

In a reference to the violent "Days of Rage" protests that rocked the Democratic National Convention more than five decades ago, the group said, "Make it great like ‘68!"

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Six arrests at Israeli consulate in Chicago during convention

