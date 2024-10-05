Arrests made as tens of thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters gather in London

Jabed Ahmed
·4 min read
Pro-Palestinian activists and supporters wave flags and hold placards as they pass through central London on Saturday (AFP via Getty Images)
Pro-Palestinian activists and supporters wave flags and hold placards as they pass through central London on Saturday (AFP via Getty Images)

Tens of thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered in central London on Saturday ahead of the anniversary of the 7 October attacks in Israel.

Officers have made 17 arrests so far, the Metropolitan Police said, as part of a “significant” policing operation across the capital in response to the planned protest and memorial events.

One person was arrested on suspicion of supporting a proscribed organisation, and there were seven arrests on suspicion of public order offences – four of which were allegedly racially aggravated.

Three people were arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker, three were arrested on suspicion of assault and one person was arrested on suspicion of breaching a Public Order Act condition.

Pro-Palestinian activists gathered in Bedford Square on Saturday morning amid a heavy police presence. Officers formed a cordon to stop any groups breaking away from the main protest.

Some were holding Lebanese and Iranian flags and banners stating “we do not stand with genocide” and “Zionism is racism”, with many chanting “free, free Palestine”.

Pro-Palestinian activists gathered in Bedford Square on Saturday morning amid a heavy police presence (Ben Bauer/PA Wire)
Pro-Palestinian activists gathered in Bedford Square on Saturday morning amid a heavy police presence (Ben Bauer/PA Wire)

Organisers said demonstrators planned to “target” companies and institutions they claim are “complicit in Israel’s crimes”.

Protesters blocked Tottenham Court Road by gathering outside a Barclays branch just after midday, with a sign held near the entrance reading: “Shame on those who looked away from the sadistic genocide of mainly children in Gaza and the West Bank.”

A short while later they blocked Gower Street near the British Museum, and police appeared to form a line to prevent the group from meeting up with another group of activists in Russell Square.

Pro-Israeli counter demonstrators shout as pro-Palestinian activists (AFP via Getty Images)
Pro-Israeli counter demonstrators shout as pro-Palestinian activists (AFP via Getty Images)

They then gathered outside the British Library, chanting: “Yemen, Yemen make us proud. Turn another ship around”, and: “British Museum. Paint it red. Over 100,000 dead.”

The atmosphere in Covent Garden turned hostile as pro-Palestine activists and counter-demonstrators shouted and chanted at each other as they passed. They booed and chanted “shame on you” as they passed.

The two groups were separated by barriers, a row of police and a row of activists.

In Bedford Square, demonstrators could be heard chanting: “When Palestine is under attack. What do we do? Stand up. Fight back. When Lebanon is under attack. What do we do? Stand up. Fight back.”

The crowd’s march then moved towards Russell Square where police officers attempted to remove protesters. There were a few scuffles as officers pushed back activists and appeared to make arrests.

At least three people were pinned down on the ground by officers.

Pro-Palestine demonstrators march in central London organised by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (Ben Bauer/PA Wire)
Pro-Palestine demonstrators march in central London organised by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (Ben Bauer/PA Wire)

The march culminated outside Downing Street with protestors chanting “free, free Palestine” as speakers continued to criticise Sir Keir Starmer’s government. The crowd stretched back from No 10 past Trafalgar Square.

On Sunday afternoon, a memorial event will be held in Hyde Park, organised by the Board of Deputies of British Jews, the Jewish Leadership Council and other groups.

The Metropolitan Police said they are unaware of any events taking place so far on Monday – the anniversary of the 7 October attacks in Israel.

Commander Lou Puddefoot, who is leading the operation, said the force had policed previous protests “without fear or favour”.

“Protests and related events have become a feature of the 12 months since the appalling terrorist attacks in Israel almost a year ago,” she said.

“We have policed them without fear or favour, ensuring that lawful protest has been allowed to take place but intervening where the line has been crossed into criminality.”

Ms Puddlefoot added the timings of the demonstrations have led to fears over safety and security due to “heightened emotions”.

“We are also working closely with key partners in communities to provide advice, reassurance and a visible presence particularly in those areas where we know fears are heightened,” she said.

“I would urge anyone who sees or hears something suspicious, no matter how small, to tell us. Call 101, or 999 in an emergency. If you are at an event and there are officers there, please raise your concerns with them. They are there to help, to reassure and to keep you safe.”

Latest Stories

  • Michael Moore Warns This Move Could Cost Kamala Harris The Election

    On the same day Vice President Kamala Harris is campaigning in Flint, Michigan, filmmaker Michael Moore is warning of a fatal “mistake that could be made in these final 4-5 weeks” until Election Day.“If Harris is advised by her wealthy donors to shun the left and drop her more progressive positions in favor of a ‘move to the center,’” Moore writes in a new Substack post, it could “reduce or depress the vote.” The Fahrenheit 9/11 director grew up in the suburbs of Flint, and made the Midwestern c

  • Anderson Cooper Struggles To Speak After Watching Weird Melania Trump Clip Live On Air

    "Sorry, it’s the first time I’m seeing that. That’s the weirdest promo I’ve ever seen," the CNN anchor said.

  • Liz Cheney Splotches Donald Trump With Golden Line About Her Past

    The lifelong Republican's zing came during a joint rally appearance with Donald Trump's Democratic rival, Kamala Harris.

  • Revealed: The real reason why people are leaving Donald Trump’s rallies as he is still on stage

    Over the past months the former president has seemingly become more and more obsessed with attendance – amid claims that his fans are leaving early ‘out of frustration and boredom’

  • MTG’s New Hurricane Helene Conspiracy: ‘They Can Control the Weather’

    Marjorie Taylor Greene challenges YOU to prove Hurricane Helene wasn’t an inside job.As the death toll from one of the worst U.S. storms in recent memory topped 200 on Friday morning, the Republican congresswoman and noted conspiracy theorist posted a timely reminder on X that “yes they can control the weather” and that “it’s ridiculous for anyone to lie and say it can’t be done.”Her comments came hot on the heels of another post featuring an electoral map of areas worst hit by the hurricane, wa

  • Trump Souvenir Vendors Brawl Before Michigan MAGA Rally

    The former president's campaign team said the Trump merchandise sellers were ejected.

  • Trump Mocks Joe Biden’s Beach Body in (Another) Bizarre Rant

    Donald Trump spent a large chunk of his campaign rally Thursday railing not against his actual opponent, Kamala Harris, but taking pot shots at his old rival Joe Biden over how he looks in a swimsuit.Throughout his speech in Saginaw, Michigan, Trump seemed preoccupied with the push Democrats made over the summer to get Biden—a weaker candidate than Harris, according to polling—to step aside.“That was a coup of an American president,” Trump said. “They took his presidency, they said, ‘You get the

  • Social Media Reacts To Melania Trump's 'My Body, My Choice' Video

    Many people wondered if the clip to promote the former first lady's upcoming memoir was actually a campaign ad for her husband's opponent.

  • An A-list actor was at one of Diddy’s infamous parties. Then he ‘stormed out’: report

    The rapper remains behind bars

  • Ontario man who posted hospital selfie with woman's dying father sentenced to 60 days in jail

    A London, Ont., man., who posted a selfie online showing him with a dying man in a Windsor hospital last year has received two months of jail time. Bubba Pollock is an activist who's protested against drag queens and drag storytimes. He was sentenced in a Windsor courtroom on Friday for his actions against Britt Leroux and the Windsor woman's terminally ill father."I'm happy that he's gonna be held responsible," Leroux said outside court. "I'm fearful that he's not going to learn anything in jai

  • Couple in Harris ad are Republican farmers, not Democratic actors | Fact check

    The couple in Harris' ad debunked the claim. They said they are Pennsylvania farmers who previously voted for former President Donald Trump.

  • Government brought to standstill following Speaker’s ruling

    Government business has been on an indefinite pause after House Speaker Greg Fergus ruled that the government "clearly did not fully comply" with an order from the House to provide documents related to a now-defunct foundation responsible for doling out hundreds of millions of federal dollars for green technology projects. (Oct. 3, 2024)

  • Liz Cheney’s Speech Seriously Hurt Donald Trump’s Feelings

    Donald Trump launched into an unhinged attack on Liz Cheney after the former Republican congresswoman denounced him in a speech at a Kamala Harris campaign event on Thursday afternoon.“Liz Cheney lost her Congressional Seat by the largest margin in the history of Congress for a sitting Representative,” he fumed in a Truth Social post after the former Wyoming rep’s remarks. “The people of Wyoming are really smart! She is a low IQ War Hawk that, as a member of the J6 Unselect Committee of Politica

  • CNN Reporter Warns Kamala Harris Campaign Looks ‘Like a Loser’

    CNN data reporter Harry Enten says that one key statistic may spell serious trouble for Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign just one month out from the election—so much so that a win would be, in his words, “historically unprecedented.”In a segment with host John Berman, Enten analyzed the polling data around the question, “Do you think the country is on the right track?” Apparently, just 28 percent of Americans think that the United States is currently headed in the right direct

  • Ukraine says it killed Zaporizhzhia NPP security chief, branding him a 'collaborator'

    The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, located in southern Ukraine, is the largest in Europe and prior to the 2022 Russian invasion, supplied Ukraine with around 30% of its electricity. It was seized by Russian forced in the early weeks of the war.

  • Russia is facing a 'time bomb' at the heart of its economy, economist says

    "Putin's war not only imposes on today's Russians a worse life than they otherwise would have had. It also condemns future generations."

  • Melania Trump Opens Up About Whether Barron Is ‘Autistic’ in Memoir

    Melania Trump has disclosed that her son Barron is not “autistic”—and claimed that he was bullied in person and online because Rosie O’Donnell tweeted the false claim.The former first lady addressed long-running claims that the youngest of Donald Trump’s five children may be on the autism spectrum in her new memoir, Melania, which is published on Tuesday. The Daily Beast has seen a copy of the 184-page book.The book frequently attacks critics of both Melania and her husband, rehashing many of th

  • Trump attorney Alina Habba expects to be hit with ‘onslaught of litigation’ before election

    Trump lawyer Alina Habba said in an interview Thursday that she expects to be hit with an “onslaught of litigation” with less than 35 days until the presidential election. Habba made the remarks in the context of comments about special counsel Jack Smith’s 165-page filing that was unsealed Wednesday by a Washington, D.C., federal court.…

  • Judge Scolds ‘Privileged’ MAGA Election Official During Searing Sentencing

    A Colorado judge threw the book at a MAGA folk hero on Thursday after bizarre scenes in court that included “magnetic mattresses” and courtroom outbursts. Tina Peters, the infamous election-denying Colorado clerk who tried to help Donald Trump overturn 2020 election results, was sentenced to nine years in prison—a far cry from probation, as her attorneys had asked for. Peters, 68, was found guilty last month of allowing a man associated with MyPillow’s Mike Lindell to enter the Mesa County elect

  • Ex-Trump Aide Says What ‘Perplexes Me Frequently’ About Republican Men

    The 2024 election is "so much bigger than a political party," said Cassidy Hutchinson.