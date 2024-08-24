Arrests after man stabbed in the street

Police have arrested three people in connection with a stabbing in Leicester.

A man in his 30s was taken to hospital to be treated for a stab wound after he was attacked in Narborough Road at about 17.30 BST on Monday.

Leicestershire Police said a woman in her 40s was arrested on Friday on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder.

Earlier this week, a 47-year-old woman and 36-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender in connection with the stabbing.

All three have been released on bail as inquiries continue, the force said.

