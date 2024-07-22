Arrests after teenage boy found shot dead in park

A teenage boy has died after being found shot in a park in west London, police have said.

The Metropolitan Police said officers and paramedics were called at about 19:20 BST on Sunday to the location near Hazlewood Crescent in Ladbroke Grove.

The boy, believed to be aged 15, was found with injuries and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said six males have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody.

They added the London Air Ambulance also attended the incident, but there were "no reports of any other injuries".

Work is taking place to identify the victim and notify his next of kin.