Arrival of spring in Alberta marked by prolonged snowfall and cooldown

We hope you enjoyed the warmth, Alberta, because it is on its way out the door as the astronomical start of spring is upon us.

A number of daily records were broken in B.C. and Alberta on Saturday, all thanks to a strong ridge of high pressure, which will be quickly replaced by much colder air and a disturbance. Those will be the catalyst for a significant snowfall for a good portion of the province over several days.

Some areas could see more than 30 cm of snowfall over four days, with the majority of it falling by Thursday. It will be a benefit for the drought situation, but not so helpful for travellers. In fact, major travel impacts are possible across parts of the province. Plan ahead for disruptions.

Special weather statements are already in place across southern Alberta, with snowfall warnings a likely addition to the province on Tuesday.

Tuesday: A brutal mid-March reality check

A disturbance rolling out of the northern Prairies will gradually replace the ridge responsible for our weekend warmth.

image10

Calgary’s high of 7°C on Tuesday will seem like a distant memory by Wednesday, when snow will accompany a brisk daytime reading of just -5°C. Yes, that’s a minus sign next to the day’s high.

A persistent slog of chilly northeasterly winds blowing against the mountains will generate a long-duration, upsloping snow event for much of central and southern Alberta.

Periods of snow will begin developing Tuesday evening in the Elbow region, spreading over the Queen Elizabeth II Highway during the overnight hours.

Wednesday and beyond: Multi-day snowfall event

Cold air and and an inflow of Pacific moisture will continue to fuel snowfall across central and southern Alberta, making this a multi-day event.

image8

Bursts of locally heavy flurries, blowing snow and upsloping snow will make for hazardous driving conditions and reduced visibilities, so take caution when commuting this week. The Trans-Canada and QE2 highways will be impacted for multiple commutes.

Expect the light, fluffy variety of snow since temperatures will be well below freezing, meaning it will pile up quickly.

Snowfall totals by this weekend could exceed 30 cm across four days for parts of southwestern Alberta, with the majority of that snowfall expected by Thursday. It will mark ome of the most significant accumulations we’ve seen in more than six months.

image4

There is some benefit to this blast of snow - the highest snowfall totals are expected in areas in the province most impacted by extreme drought conditions. Accumulations will help to reduce the precipitation debt.

There is still some uncertainty with just how much snow will fall across the province and the locations, with higher totals favouring the higher terrain in the foothills and across extreme southwestern portions of Alberta. Much lower snowfall totals are anticipated across Edmonton, where less than 5 cm could fall this week.

Be sure to check back over the next couple of days as forecasters monitor this pattern flip and the potential for snowfall.

