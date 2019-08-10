‘Arrow’ Bumps Colton Haynes As Series Regular, With His Status Unclear For Final Season

Click here to read the full article.

Arrow actor Colton Haynes, who plays Roy Harper on the series, said today via Twitter that he was not asked back as a series regular for Arrow’s eighth and final season.

“Getting a lot of angry messages so just to clarify…I didn’t exit the last season of Arrow,” he tweeted. “I was not asked to come back for the final season as a series regular. But y’all know Roy…he’s never gone for too long.”

What that means as far as his appearance schedule on the final season of the show is unclear. Series EP Beth Schwartz told GreenArrowTV.com that “We hope to have him back,” adding, “We love him and he’s obviously one of the foundations of the show.” However, she did not outline any particular path.

Haynes returned to being a series regular for the seventh season of Arrow last year, although he appeared in less than half of its 22 episodes. During that run, his flash-forward storyline wasn’t resolved, leaving fans wondering why his Roy Harper character exiled himself to Lian Yu decades after his falling out with Thea.

Joining Haynes on the sidelines is series vet Emily Bett Rickards, who also is not returning as a series regular. However, Katherine McNamara (who plays Mia), Ben Lewis (William) and Joseph David-Jones (Connor) are all now series regulars. Additionally, Charlie Barnett will join as Future John Diggle Jr. (J.J.)

The CW series plans a 10-episode farewell season

