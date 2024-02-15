'Like an Arrow From Cupid’s Bow': SpaceX Launches Lunar Lander

Early on Thursday, February 15, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched a robotic spacecraft from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, aiming to achieve the first lunar landing by an American spacecraft since the last Apollo mission in 1972.

According to NASA, the Nova-C moon lander, build by Intuitive Machines and named Odysseus, is carrying a suite of NASA scientific instruments, as well as commercial payloads.

“The NASA payloads onboard the lander aim to help the agency develop capabilities needed to explore the Moon under Artemis and in advance of human missions on the lunar surface,” NASA said.

Footage here released by NASA shows the spacecraft’s liftoff on Thursday.

“Like an arrow from Cupid’s bow, the next commercial lunar delivery wings its way to the Moon. Six of our science and technology instruments are headed for the lunar southern highlands,” NASA wrote.

