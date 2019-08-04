‘Arrow’ Final Season to Take Place in Earth-1 Timeline

The eighth and final season of The CW’s “Arrow” series will take place in the primary timeline on Earth-1, executive producer Beth Schwartz confirmed to TV critics Sunday at the Television Critics Association summer press tour. For those not familiar with the timeline of the series, Earth-1 is a parallel universe to several other Earths and is the center of the multiverse, from where one can travel to any other alternate Earth. Series star Stephen Amell added that Season 8 will take place in 2019, with Schwartz clarifying that the final season will “pick up a week” after where the Season 7 finale left off. Also Read: 'Crisis on Infinite Earths' Crossover Adds 'Black Lightning' and Bruce Wayne The CW announced earlier on Sunday that characters from another one of its series, “Black Lightning,” will make their first appearance in the “Arrowverse” by way of the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover coming in the final season of “Arrow.” The “Arrowverse” is a larger shared universe that includes “Arrow,” “The Flash” and “Supergirl.” “Ever since we started talking about doing ‘Crisis,’ and we started talking about it a year ago, the goal has always been, ‘How many different corners of the...