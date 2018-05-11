‘Arrow’ Season 6: Is Latest Identity Reveal a Blessing in Disguise?

Arrow has been off lately, but the most recent episode (sort of?) turned things around. The fight scenes were good and subplots back on track, but this season’s recurring problem remains unsolved: the villain. It’s understandably hard to come after Josh Segarra’s Adrian Chase: last season, he was extraordinarily compelling and downright brutal. But this new guy whose been in the shadows for 21 episodes, Ricardo Diaz, is basically an amped up villain-of-the-week. He wants to take down Green Arrow and go after everyone he loves. Sound familiar?

The tiff landed Oliver in a courtroom last week. Thankfully, Human Target came to the rescue, posing as Tommy Merlyn. The courtroom bought it, again. Tommy Merlyn denied the fact that Roy Harper is the Green Arrow and instead convinced the courtroom he has been Green Arrow all along. And even though Oliver was acquitted, at the end of the latest episode, “The Ties That Bind,” he confesses his identity to Agent Watson. The same Agent Watson he’s been hiding it from all season:. She agreed to help Team Arrow take down Ricardo Diaz, but has yet to reveal the conditions of this new agreement. If her agenda stays the same as it has all season, there’s no telling what Oliver may have to give up to save Star City. It may even land him in prison.

Heading into Season 7, the series needs a substantial change. Though Season 5 was one of the best in the series so far, Season 6 has been particularly dull ever since Team Arrow 2.0 separated. There are good things, though. Dig finally has a storyline that’s not just Oliver’s sidekick, and more Lyla is never a bad thing. The Felicity and William subplot also works, and seeing Oliver as a lone wolf again was a reminder of just how good the second and third season of Arrow were.

As for the finale, hopefully we’ll learn more about the power of The Quadrant, the mysterious criminal organization Ricardo Diaz has been trying to gain control over all season. It’s also worth noting pretty much every set on the show was destroyed last episode--not only the superhero lair, but everyone’s home. It’s also Paul Blackthorne’s last episode as Quentin Lance, which could be the reason we’ll be getting a cameo from Caity Lotz as his daughter Sara. We’ve been waiting for Black Siren to meet White Canary for a while now, and who knows, maybe evil Laurel will land a seat on the Legends squad? Whatever the outcome of Green Arrow’s identity being revealed, hopefully it can set up a fresh start in Season 7.

Any predictions for next week’s finale? Let us know in the comments. Arrow airs Thursdays on The CW at 9 p.m. EST.

