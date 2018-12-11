Arrowverse 'Elseworlds' crossover hints at arrival of Green Lantern

From Digital Spy

Warning: this article contains spoilers for the latest episode of Arrow.

The Arrowverse's Elseworlds crossover continued last night (December 10), and may have given away a huge hint that a long-standing fan theory may be true.

In the latest episode of Arrow, the original Flash played by John Wesley Shipp asks John Diggle (David Ramsey) why he is not "wearing [his] ring".

If that doesn't ring (pun intended) any bells, the piece of jewellery is what gives the Green Lantern his special powers, a big hint that Diggle will be the superhero in the CW's Arrowverse.

Fans have speculated about this for a while, and the show's bosses have been pretty evasive on the matter.

“To be continued," showrunner Beth Schwartz said during a screening of the crossovers (via The Wrap). "We’re all really excited about that, I’m not sure what’s to come of that… it’s not been written yet.”

Still, fans are very hyped at the prospect of seeing the Green Lantern:

Did they just confirm John Diggle as Green Lantern?!? #Elseworlds pic.twitter.com/M0QAl8cmzO - Hayley (@hayleygirl67) December 11, 2018

so Earth 90 John Diggle is Green Lantern 🙌🏾 #ElseWorlds - Mr. Tinashe⚓️ (@CalvinTinashe) December 11, 2018

Just watched arrow #Elsewords

😱😱

GREEN LANTERN



- Sky Herrera (@skyherrera20) December 11, 2018

OMFG, Is Diggle About to Become the Green Lantern on Arrow? pic.twitter.com/e3Frz6RUuE - elmahdi annis (@AnnisAnnismhdi) December 11, 2018

Meanwhile, the previous night's Elseworlds crossover provided an exciting Easter egg for Smallville fans as it (re)introduced Lois Lane, with many getting a healthy dose of nostalgia.

The Elseworlds crossover continues with Supergirl tonight (December 11) at 8pm ET, all on The CW in the US. Sky One airs all three series in the UK.

