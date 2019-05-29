Arsenal fans wearing Henrikh Mkhitaryan shirts stopped by police in Baku 'for their safety'

Arsenal fans wearing Henrikh Mkhitaryan shirts have been filmed being stopped by Azerbaijan police in Baku ahead of the Europa League final.

Supporters have also been subject to spot checks by the country's security forces to ensure they do not have the name of the Armenian forward on their tops.

Azerbaijan's regime claims fans have been stopped for their own safety.

The police force in the Azerbaijani capital have been criticised for their treatment of some supporters in the build-up to Arsenal's Europa League final against Chelsea tonight.

Mkhitaryan chose not to travel to Baku for personal reasons because of the unresolved dispute between Azerbaijan and Armenia over Nagorno-Karabakh, which has previously descended into war claiming tens of thousands of lives.

Tensions remain high between Azerbaijan, in which the landlocked mountainous region lies, and its ethnic Armenian majority, backed by neighbouring Armenia.

Despite a Russian-brokered ceasefire being signed in 1994, there have been a number of serious violations leading to deadly violence in recent years.

Arsenal manager Unai Emery said he respected Mkhitaryan's decision not to travel to Baku.

Relatively few English fans have travelled to Azerbaijan for the final because of high travel costs, and neither Arsenal nor Chelsea sold out their allocations of 6,000 tickets each.

However, many fans of both clubs have flown in from Russia and South East Asia, and both Arsenal and Chelsea have local supporters in Azerbaijan.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has said the organisation will not reconsider Baku as a host for next year's Euro 2020, despite the problems faced by fans in travelling to the Europa League final.

Baku is one of 12 host cities for next year's international tournament, and will feature four games including a quarterfinal.

Chelsea fans were left waiting for their flights at Luton Airport this morning after two planes had fuel-supply problems.

One supporter wrote on Twitter: "@ChelseaFC please sort this shambles of a trip to Baku out.

"I know Thomas Cook may be skint but no fuel for the plane? Really?"

Another supporter posted an image of a plane on the runway and wrote: "Baku bound - when the charter plane sources some fuel... already 1.5 hours delayed.

"Time on this day trip is at a premium!"

Thomas Cook Sport has said the planes left after two hours and the fans will make it to Baku in time for kick-off.

The company added in a statement: "More than a thousand Chelsea and Arsenal fans are on their way to Baku with Thomas Cook Sport to watch the Europa League Final.

"Two flights from Luton departed nearly two hours later than scheduled due to a delay in getting fuel to the aircraft and air traffic control congestion.

"Supporters will arrive in time to soak up the atmosphere and head to the stadium."