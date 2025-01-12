Arsenal investigate threats to Kai Havertz’s wife after Man United defeat

Kai and Sophia Havertz are expecting their first child (Instagram)

Arsenal are investigating violent threats sent to Kai Havertz’s wife after the striker missed a penalty against Manchester United in the FA Cup on Sunday.

Posting to her Instagram story, Sophia Havertz shared screenshots of threatening messages sent to her Instagram account following the game, including a death threat against her unborn baby.

“I’m going to come to your house and slaughter your baby I’m not joking just wait,” says one, from Instagram user @campo.jr1.

“I hope you have a miscarriage,” says another message, sent from an Instagram account entitled @kingaimz10.

The messages were sent following Arsenal’s loss against Manchester United on Sunday. During a penalty shootout, Havertz’s attempt was saved by Manchester United keeper Altay Bayindir, leading to a storm of online rage directed at Havertz.

Arsenal's Kai Havertz after he missed a penalty against Manchester United (REUTERS)

Sophia Havertz shared the screenshots alongside her own thoughts.

“For anyone to think it’s okay to write something like this is so shocking to me… I hope you are ashamed of yourself,” the 25-year-old wrote on her Instagram story.

“I’m not sure what even to say but please guys be more respectful. We are better than this.”

Arsenal are now consulting with a third-party investigator that specialises identifying online abusers, The Standard can reveal.

If they are identified, Arsenal will seek the strongest action possible against the culprits. The accounts have also been reported to Instagram.

The wife of Arsenal’s number 29 announced her pregnancy via Instagram in November 2024.

Kai Havertz is one of many expectant fathers in the Arsenal team (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Kai Havertz, 25, is one of many expectant fathers in the Arsenal team, with Ben White and Gabriel Jesus also expecting babies with their partners.

Sophia and Kai Havertz have been publicly dating since 2018.

The Arsenal star has spoken openly about their relationship in the past, as well as the tribulations of having a partner whilst being a high-profile footballer.

“Football is our life. If you lose a game, of course, you don't have an easy life as well,” he confessed during a goal drought period at Chelsea,” […] I think everyone at home, especially my girlfriend, has had some tough weeks as well in the last weeks and months. I think she is happy now again and so am I […] For you guys, it is the same if you have a bad day at work... you... I won't say the word now but you don't feel good. Football is a game where we have a lot of pressure on our shoulders."

Kai and Sophia Havertz announced their engagement in July 2023, tying the knot a year later. The couple are close with fellow player Martin Ødegaard and his wife Helene Spilling, who gave birth to her first child in December 2024.