Arsenal player ratings vs Brighton: Martin Odegaard excellent as Declan Rice dominates midfield again

(Action Images via Reuters)

Arsenal went back top of the Premier League with a victory over Brighton.

Gabriel Jesus scored the opening goal of the game, heading home from a corner at the back-post, and Kai Havertz sealed the victory late on.

Arsenal were worthy winners and should have won by more, with Brighton struggling to create all afternoon.

The win put Arsenal top of the Premier League, although Liverpool will leapfrog them if they beat Manchester United later on Sunday.

Simon Collings was at Emirates Stadium to see Arsenal in action...

David Raya 6

Literally didn't have a save to make in the first-half. Tested a bit in the second-half, but nothing major. Distribution was decent.

Ben White 6

Dealt with Kaoru Mitoma well, until late on when he began to tire. Had a header cleared off the line.

William Saliba 7

Had a good battle with Evan Ferguson and came out on top. Pressed the striker high and dominated him physically.

Gabriel 7

A strong display from the Brazilian. Did not give Brighton a sniff and played out from the back well.

Oleksandr Zinchenko 7

Had to cope with Brighton winger Simon Adingra man-marking him, but still made an impact. Solid defensively, too.

Martin Odegaard 8 | Star player

An excellent performance. Opened up Brighton so many times with his passing. Unlucky to not claim a goal or an assist.

Declan Rice 8

Relished the dominance Arsenal had by making a few charging runs forward. Continuing his march to being Arsenal's player of the season.

Declan Rice shone for Arsenal yet again (AFP via Getty Images)

Kai Havertz 8

Another fine performance from the German, who looks at home in north London. Combative in midfield and moved the ball on well. Scored a good goal late on.

Bukayo Saka 7

Tormented James Milner, who turns 38 next month, all game. Will be frustrated he didn't get on the scoresheet, especially in the first-half.

Gabriel Jesus 7

Scored the opening goal of the game by heading home at the back-post from a corner. Sharp and effective with his link-play.

Gabriel Martinelli 7

Got past his opposite number a few times, but couldn't make it count. Could easily have scored or assisted on another day.

Substitutions

Eddie Nketiah (Jesus 81') N/A

Leandro Trossard (Martinelli 81') N/A

Emile Smith Rowe (Havertz 89') N/A

Reiss Nelson (Saka 89') N/A

Jakub Kiwior (Zinchenko 90') N/A

Subs not used: Ramsdale, Walters, Cedric, Lewis-Skelly.