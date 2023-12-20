Arsenal XI vs Liverpool: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League

Mikel Arteta could name an unchanged team for the third Premier League game in a row when Arsenal head to Liverpool on Saturday.

The Gunners travel to Anfield looking to win there for the first time since 2012, when Arteta was still playing.

Arsenal have a handful of fitness concerns, but not with the 11 players who started their previous two League games.

Jurrien Timber (knee), Fabio Vieira (groin), Mohamed Elneny (hamstring) and Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf) are all expected to miss out.

Midfielder Jorginho was absent for Sunday’s win over Brighton with a foot problem and is being assessed ahead of the trip to Anfield.

Thomas Partey has been out since October with a groin injury, but is itching to get back playing over the festive period.

Arsenal are currently top of the Premier League and can extend their lead over Liverpool to four points if they win on Saturday.

"Of course it is a massive game for any of the top teams playing against Liverpool away from home - with Anfield and the atmosphere, like you said before,” said goalkeeper David Raya.

“It is a top, top game and we have to focus on ourselves, focus on the three points and do the best to get them.”

Predicted Arsenal XI (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli

Time and date: 5.30pm GMT, Saturday December 23, 2023

Venue: Anfield

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Arsenal squad from: Ramsdale, Raya, Hein; Gabriel, Cedric, Kiwior, Saliba, White, Zinchenko; Havertz, Jorginho, Odegaard, Partey, Rice, Smith Rowe; Jesus, Martinelli, Nelson, Nketiah, Saka and Trossard.

Injuries: Elneny (hamstring), Timber (knee), Tomiyasu (calf) and Vieira (groin)

Doubts: Jorginho (foot), Partey (thigh)