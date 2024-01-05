Arson arrest after bungalow blaze in March
A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson endangering life following a blaze at a bungalow.
The fire took hold on Hundred Road in March, Cambridgeshire, at about 18:00 GMT on Thursday.
Police said a woman at the scene sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital.
At its height about 20 firefighters tackled the flames, during which time residents in several nearby homes had to be evacuated.
Police arrested a 55-year-old man, who is currently being questioned by investigators.
