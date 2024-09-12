Arson inquiry after three cars targeted in street

An arson inquiry has been launched after three cars were set alight on one street in Dewsbury.

Officers said an accelerant was believed to have been used by the suspects who targeted a Skoda Fabia, Audi A3 S-Line and Honda Civic on Parker Road in Thornhill Lees at about 00:30 BST on Thursday.

They then left the scene in a 4x4-type vehicle and a saloon car, according to West Yorkshire Police.

Patrols in the area had since been increased, and anyone with information was asked to get in touch, a force spokesperson said.

Listen to highlights from West Yorkshire on BBC Sounds, catch up with the latest episode of Look North or tell us a story you think we should be covering here.

Related internet links