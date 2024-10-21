Arsonists burn 600 tonnes of straw

Crews made regular inspections to make sure the area remained safe and the fire had not spread [Cambridgeshire Police]

Six hundred tonnes of straw have been destroyed in a fire, believed to have been started deliberately.

Emergency services were called to Binnimoor Road in March, Cambridgeshire, at 07:25 BST on Sunday.

Firefighters worked with the farmer and police to make the area safe and allow the fire to burn in a controlled way.

A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said the fire was believed to have been started deliberately.

No injuries were reported after the fire [Cambridgeshire Police]

A crew from March was called to the fire and made regular inspections to make sure the area remained safe and that it had not spread.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said officers were called at 07:31 BST, no injuries were reported and inquiries into the incident were ongoing.

