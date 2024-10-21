Arsonists burn 600 tonnes of straw

Harriet Heywood - BBC News, Cambridgeshire
·1 min read
A large fire in the centre of the image surrounded by grass and flat open farm land. The fire is made up of rectangle shaped hay bales which have turned from a light yellow colour to a charred black. Flames can be seen coming out from the stack of hay and dark grey smoke is rising to sky on the left of the image. In front of the large fire is two people watching it. One in a yellow high visibility police jacket and another wearing an orange high visibility fire and rescue jacket.
Crews made regular inspections to make sure the area remained safe and the fire had not spread [Cambridgeshire Police]

Six hundred tonnes of straw have been destroyed in a fire, believed to have been started deliberately.

Emergency services were called to Binnimoor Road in March, Cambridgeshire, at 07:25 BST on Sunday.

Firefighters worked with the farmer and police to make the area safe and allow the fire to burn in a controlled way.

A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said the fire was believed to have been started deliberately.

A large fire in the centre of the image surrounded by grass and flat open farm land. The fire is made up of rectangle shaped hay bales which have turned from a light yellow colour to a charred black. Flames can be seen coming out from the stack of hay and dark grey smoke is rising to sky on the left of the image. In the front right of the image is a police van parked behind a police car. Closer to the fire is a fire engine.
No injuries were reported after the fire [Cambridgeshire Police]

A crew from March was called to the fire and made regular inspections to make sure the area remained safe and that it had not spread.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said officers were called at 07:31 BST, no injuries were reported and inquiries into the incident were ongoing.

Follow Cambridgeshire news on BBC Sounds, Facebook, Instagram and X.

Related internet links

Latest Stories