‘The Art of the Deal’ Author Tells How Harris Can Beat Trump

Tony Schwartz, who co-wrote Trump: The Art of the Deal with the former president, didn‘t hold back in his estimations of Donald Trump’s character during an appearance on MSNBC on Friday.

Schwartz ripped into Trump as he divulged his insider knowledge, and suggested how Vice President Kamala Harris could use her rival’s flaws against him to win vital votes away from the Republican Party.

“Well, I think there are very few ways to siphon off votes from either side right now,” host Ari Melber said, as the duo discussed voters who are still undecided about how they’ll approach the ballot box on November 5.

Schwartz considered Trump‘s current campaigning effort, agreeing with rumors that his energy is waning ahead of the final stretch.

“I think one of them is he’s exhausted. I mean, remember during the Hillary campaign where she—with the World Trade Center—where she kind of collapsed and he used that," he said, suggesting that the issue of exhaustion is now taking over Trump himself.

“Animal instinct,” Melber agreed of Trump’s past tactics.

“Yeah. I mean he is a feral guy. He is a very animalistic human being,” said Schwartz.

The author then suggested that Trump is “clearly moving toward dementia,” outlining how this belief may impact votes.

“Forget the diagnosis, what are the symptoms? He can’t put sentences together. He loses track of what he’s saying. He contradicts himself, and that is combined with the second thing that I think is powerful, which is we’ve always known that he is a man without conscience,” he said.

Schwartz concluded with a prediction that these factors—exhibiting in tandem just a couple of weeks before Election Day—may end up with voters who are on the fence moving toward the Democrats.

“He is shameless, meaning he will say anything to anyone... His fear is really high now, and if you combine the evidence of dementia with a psychopathic personality and his age, and exhaustion as one of the consequences, this is one toxic brew that I think the—that I think some voters will be influenced by.”



